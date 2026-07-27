Trinity Capital Inc.: Trinity Capital Celebrates First Day of Trading on NYSE

PHOENIX, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, began trading today on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and NYSE Texas, a strategic transfer designed to enhance the Company's profile among institutional investors and peers in the financials sector.

Trinity Capital's common stock continues to trade under the ticker symbol, "TRIN."

"This move reflects where Trinity Capital is headed - the NYSE is home to the world's leading financial companies, and we're proud to join them," said Kyle Brown, Trinity Capital CEO. "As we continue to expand our platform and deepen our presence in the market, transferring our listing to the NYSE is a natural next step for Trinity Capital. We believe the exchange's standing among institutional investors and its concentration of leading financial companies will enhance visibility for TRIN and strengthen our access to capital over time."

"We are proud to celebrate Trinity Capital's first day of trading on the NYSE and NYSE Texas," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group. "This is an important milestone in their commitment to long-term shareholder value as a leading alternative asset manager."

In addition, the Company's two Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029, which previously traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "TRINZ" and "TRINI," respectively, have also transferred to the NYSE and NYSE Texas. The Notes are trading under new ticker symbols "TRNZ" and "TRNI," respectively.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.7 billion across over 470 investments since inception in 2008 (as of March 31, 2026). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.