Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Second quarter results).

For a replay of the conference call (available until August 18, 2026) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 4964319#.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank lender specializing in residential and commercial mortgages in Canada's major urban centres, where real estate markets are stable and liquid. Atrium's goal is to deliver stable, reliable dividends to its shareholders while preserving their equity by maintaining conservative lending practices.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not subject to corporate income tax as long as its taxable income is distributed to shareholders as dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. These dividends are generally treated as interest income, placing shareholders in the same position as if they had invested directly in the underlying mortgages. For further information, please refer to Atrium's regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306645

Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation