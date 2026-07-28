Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MEDIA RELEASE
In the first half of 2026, Forbo returned to growth in local currencies while continuing operating in a demanding market environment. Net sales amounted to CHF 545.7 million, broadly in line with the prior-year period. In local currencies, net sales grew 4.0%. The operating profit in CHF is 2.3% below prior year due to adverse currency effects, higher procurement costs, and one-off costs of CHF 4.6 million related to structural adjustments. Excluding the one-off effects, the operating profit improved by 8.4%, supported by the first results from operational improvement initiatives. While Flooring Systems continued to be impacted by the weak construction market and ongoing margin pressure, Movement Systems benefitted from a recovery in core market segments. Forbo strengthens the organization and sharpens its strategic direction with the development of a new mid-term plan, which will be presented at the Capital Markets Day on October 21, 2026. Forbo confirms its 2026 full-year guidance.
Forbo Group, Baar, July 28, 2026
As expected, the first half of 2026 was characterized by persistent weakness in the global economy. In the Flooring Systems business, commercial construction and refurbishment markets remained subdued, particularly in Europe and the United States, while investment in public-sector construction projects continued to be constrained in several Western European countries. While AI and technology driven sectors continued to boom, many traditional, domestically oriented industries remained stagnant, weighed down by high energy prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In contrast, selected end markets relevant to Movement Systems, showed signs of recovery. In particular, the logistics sector returned to growth, while the food industry continued to develop robustly.
Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, overall economic activity proved resilient.
From the second quarter onwards, significantly higher raw material, energy, and transportation costs emerged because of the conflict involving Iran. In addition, U.S. trade and tariff policies remained volatile and continue to affect business confidence. The Swiss franc remained strong throughout the reporting period, although the U.S. dollar showed signs of stabilization during the second quarter.
Net sales
Operating profit
Thanks to the rapid implementation of sales price increases, significantly higher procurement costs for raw materials, energy, transportation, and increases in indirect costs could be fully offset, but one-off costs related to structural adjustments weighed on earnings. Excluding the one-off costs of CHF 4.6 million, the operating profit increased by 8.4% compared with the prior-year period, demonstrating that the operational improvement initiatives launched across the Group are beginning to gain traction and deliver measurable results. Further efficiency measures were implemented during the reporting period and are expected to make a contribution to profitability over the coming periods.
Profit
Business divisions
Growth in local currencies was promising in EMEA, where European Union subsidy programs continued to support business development in Southern European countries while public construction activity, particularly in education and healthcare, remained weak in France, Flooring Systems' largest market. Overall, economic conditions remained challenging across all European markets. In the Americas region, which remained characterized by significant political and economic uncertainty, demand slightly declined compared to the prior-year period. On the other hand, the APAC region generated strong growth.
Sharp increases in raw material costs, combined with higher energy and transportation costs, prevented margin improvements. While the market environment remained challenging, Flooring Systems continued to consistently implement measures to strengthen operational performance and improve efficiency. These initiatives include, amongst others, the consolidation of manufacturing and logistics sites, as well as further initiatives to enhance operational efficiency. As expected, resolving operational challenges and restoring profitability requires time and disciplined execution of the measures implemented. Excluding one-off costs of CHF 2.0 million related to structural adjustments, operating profit declined by 5.3% compared to the prior-year period.
A key milestone was reached with the successful commissioning of the new Flotex production facility in the United States in May 2026, as planned. The positive contribution from this investment is expected to become visible in North American sales towards the end of this year.
Movement Systems generated net sales of CHF 175.4 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: CHF 172.1 million). This represents an increase of 7.9% in local currencies and 1.9% in Swiss francs. Sales prices increased by 3.3%, while volumes grew by 4.6%. The operating profit (EBIT) increased by 41.6% to CHF 12.6 million (previous year: CHF 8.9 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 7.2% (previous year: 5.2%).
The growth in local currency was primarily driven by the logistics segment, where demand from e-commerce and airport customers increased; but we saw growth also in most other segments. All three geographical regions delivered encouraging growth.
The division benefited from improved sales, pricing actions, the positive impact of operational measures and strict cost management. Excluding one-off costs of CHF 2.6 million related to structural adjustments, operating profit increased by 71% versus the prior year. The significant improvement in profitability underscores the success of the turnaround initiatives implemented, further supported by the new organizational structure and leadership team. This should provide a strong basis for further profitable growth.
Balance sheet
Investments
Executive Management
Over the past six months, Forbo has further strengthened its organization through targeted leadership appointments, organizational adjustments, and clearer strategic priorities. These measures are already contributing to enhanced collaboration, stronger execution of key initiatives, and a positive team dynamic.
Capital Markets Day on October 21, 2026
Outlook 2026
Forbo Group remains focused on profitable growth and improving its operational performance.
Assuming that the geopolitical and economic environment does not deteriorate materially during the second half of 2026, Forbo continues to expect for the full year of 2026 slightly lower sales due to currency effects and slightly higher operating profit than in the previous year.
More information: forbo.com/en/investors
The Forbo Group will hold a live video webcast in English on the results of the 2026 half-year on Tuesday 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. (CET). Registration is available via the following link.
MEDIA RELEASE (PDF-FILE)
About Forbo
Contact person:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2372346
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2372346 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST