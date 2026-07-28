

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SKFOF.PK), a Swiss specialty chemicals company, on Tuesday reported slightly lower earnings for the first half of 2026, as a modest decline in sales weighed on profitability.



Net profit slipped 0.4% to CHF 552.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2026, from CHF 554.4 million a year earlier. Earnings per share declined 0.6% to CHF 3.43 from CHF 3.45.



Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 0.7% to CHF 1.063 billion from CHF 1.070 billion, and operating profit (EBIT) slipped 0.3% to CHF 796.1 million from CHF 798.1 million a year earlier.



Net sales fell 1.5% to CHF 5.590 billion from CHF 5.676 billion last year.



For the full year, Sika now expects sales growth of between 3% and 6% in local currencies, compared with its previous guidance of 1% to 4% growth in local currencies.



Sika shares closed down 0.05% at $195.27 on Monday.



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