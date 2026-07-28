Agreement ensures continuity for customers while supporting USHIO Industry Entertainment's business strategy

USHIO Industry Entertainment (USHIO INE) today announced the signing of a trademark licensing agreement with ams OSRAM, that enables the company to continue offering designated professional technical lighting products under the trusted OSRAM product brand.

The agreement marks an important milestone following USHIO's acquisition of the former OSRAM Entertainment Industry business and reinforces the company's commitment to ensuring continuity for customers, products and long-standing partnerships worldwide.

For customers, the agreement provides continuity for professional technical lighting products that have earned a strong reputation across entertainment, cinema, industrial and other specialty lighting applications. These products will continue to be supported by USHIO Industry Entertainment's global organization, technical expertise and customer service.

"The signing of this agreement provides clarity and continuity for our customers around the world," said Takuya Matsumoto, President CEO of USHIO Industry Entertainment

Our priority has always been to ensure the trusted product performance and application expertise our customers depend on. This agreement allows us to continue supporting professional technical lighting markets with the stability and confidence customers expect."

The agreement provides continuation of the trusted OSRAM product brand with the same commitment to quality, performance, and service.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to both continuity and transparency," said Marko Haas, Executive Vice President of USHIO Industry Entertainment.

Customers rely on these products for critical professional technical lighting applications. By clearly defining the roadmap for each product family, we are providing confidence while continuing to strengthen USHIO Industry Entertainment as a dedicated global specialist in professional technical lighting solutions."

The agreement enables customers to continue benefiting from:

Continued availability of OSRAM-branded professional technical lighting products in accordance with the applicable product family roadmap

Premium product quality and reliable performance

Dedicated technical expertise and application support

Global manufacturing, sales and customer service through USHIO Industry Entertainment

Transparent communication throughout future product transitions

While USHIO Industry Entertainment serves as the corporate identity of the business, professional technical lighting products covered by the trademark licensing agreement will continue to carry the trusted OSRAM product brand in accordance with the applicable product family roadmap.

About USHIO Industry Entertainment

USHIO Industry Entertainment is a global specialist in professional lighting solutions serving the entertainment, cinema, industrial, medical, airfield and specialty lighting markets.

As part of the USHIO Group, the company combines decades of engineering expertise with global manufacturing capabilities, application knowledge and customer support to deliver premium lighting solutions worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ushio-ine.com

Trademark Notice

USHIO INE GmbH is a licensee of the OSRAM brand for certain technical and entertainment lighting products.

OSRAM is a trademark of OSRAM GmbH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727720517/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Ushio Industry Entertainment

Ebru SARIKAYA

Global Head

Marketing Communications

press@ushio-ine.com