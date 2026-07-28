

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods major Unilever PLC (UL) on Tuesday reported lower first-half earnings despite modest revenue growth.



Profit attributable to shareholders declined to €3.316 billion or €1.52 per share in the six months ended June 30, 2026, from €3.512 billion or €1.60 per basic share a year earlier.



Net profit from continuing operations decreased to €3.291 billion or €1.38 per share from €3.411 billion or €1.42 per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit was €3.508 billion or €1.61 per share compared with €3.451 billion or €1.57 per share a year ago.



Operating profit, however, increased 2.6% to €4.885 billion from €4.762 billion in the corresponding period last year.



Underlying operating profit grew 0.9% year over year to €5.2 billion.



Turnover edged up 0.5% to €25.623 billion from €25.506 billion.



Beauty & Wellbeing revenue rose 0.3% to €6.5 billion, Personal Care increased 4.2% to €6.8 billion, and Home Care grew 1.5% to €6 billion, while Foods declined 4% to €6.3 billion.



The board declared a quarterly dividend of €0.4664 per share, up 3% from last year, to be paid on September 18 to shareholders of record as of August 7.



Looking ahead, Unilever upgraded its full-year underlying sales growth guidance to the 4% to 6% range from its previous expectation of growth at the bottom end of the range, supported by around 3% underlying volume growth.



Unilever shares rose nearly 3% in after-hours trading following Monday's close at $61.37.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News