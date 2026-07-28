

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L), a specialty chemicals company, Tuesday reported higher profit before tax on higher revenue for the first half of the year, compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company said its outlook remains unchanged for fiscal 2026 despite geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainty.



Half yearly profit before tax increased to £107.4 million from £85.5 million of last year.



Excluding items, earnings before tax rose to £147.7 million from £138 million of previous year.



Profit after tax grew to £79.6 million or £56.3 per share from £62.9 million or £43.8 per share of prior year.



Revenue climbed to £880.5 million from £855.8 million of last year, driven by 8.3 percent organic sales growth in Consumer Care.



Looking forward to the full year, the specialty chemicals manufacturer continues to expect organic sales growth within 3-6 percent range.



Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 48 pence per share payable on October 6, to shareholders of record as on August 28.



On Monday, shares closed at 2925 pence, down 0.24% on the London Stock Exchange.



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