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WKN: A1CVRD | ISIN: MXP100901018 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
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GRUPO BAFAR SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
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GRUPO BAFAR SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 01:30 Uhr
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Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Bafar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA: BAFARB), a leading company and benchmark in the food sector nationwide, has announced its results for the second quarter of 2026, highlighting sustained growth driven by innovation, digitalization, and expansion strategies across all of its divisions.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Net sales: Ps. $9,289 million, a 17.1% increase.
  • Operating income: Ps. $1,729 million, with an 18.6% operating margin.
  • EBITDA: Ps. $2,056 million, a 21.2% increase.
  • Net income: Ps. $1,695 million, with an 18.2% net margin.

During the quarter, Grupo Bafar firmly maintained its growth and profitability trajectory, once again surpassing its historical quarterly revenue levels. This outstanding performance was the result of a strategic combination that included higher sales volume, an optimization of the product mix toward higher value-added products, and strict, disciplined cost control.

The Bafar Alimentos division reported net sales of Ps. $8,771 million in the second quarter, representing a 15.9% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. This growth was reflected across the company's sales channels, with particular strength in the retail channel, driven by the expansion of company-owned stores and contributions from the strategic alliance with Ciemsa Food Services.

Meanwhile, EBITDA for the food division reached Ps. $1,216 million, a 22.9% increase over the prior year, for a 13.9% margin on sales. Capital expenditures (CAPEX) in this segment totaled Ps. $472 million, allocated primarily to the expansion of the commercial network, the construction of new distribution centers (CEDIS) in El Paso, Texas, and La Paz, Baja California Sur, the expansion of the Chihuahua CEDIS, and the inauguration of the new corporate headquarters.

In addition, Fibra Nova reported solid operating performance, reaching total revenues of Ps. $429 million, a 9.5% increase over the second quarter of 2025, supported by a 99.0% occupancy rate and income from new lease agreements coming online. EBITDA for this division stood at Ps. $403 million, with a 94.0% margin. Investments during the quarter totaled Ps. $331 million, focused on the development of industrial infrastructure under the Build-to-Suit model, for an LTV ratio of 30.1% at period-end.

Grupo Bafar's Financial Division reaffirmed its strength through loan placements of Ps. $1,454 million, driven by greater demand for credit and factoring solutions among SMEs and strategic suppliers.

The division's revenue for the quarter totaled Ps. $303 million, representing a 6.7% year-over-year increase. Operating income reached Ps. $29.7 million, reflecting the impact of a Ps. $55 million preventive reserve required by FIRA, while EBITDA stood at Ps. $31.3 million. The delinquency rate remained at a healthy 3.09%, below the industry average, and B-Cash expanded to more than 800 active cards, quadrupling its base compared to the prior year.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Grupo Bafar will continue implementing its corporate strategy, focused on operational efficiency, digitalization, and commercial growth. Backed by a solid financial position, a diversified portfolio, and the commitment of its people, the organization is well positioned to sustain its pace of expansion and continue generating a positive impact on the country's economic and social development.

"At Grupo Bafar, we have built a work culture focused on excellence, innovation, and the consistent generation of value. Our results demonstrate the strength of our business model and our team's ability to adapt to and seize the opportunities of a changing market. Looking ahead, our objective is clear: to keep driving our strategic divisions forward with well-structured projects that ensure profitable, sustainable long-term growth," said Eugenio Baeza, CEO.

For more information:

Luis Carlos Piñón Reza

lpinon@bafar.com.mx

ir@bafar.com.mx

https://ri.bafar.investorcloud3.net/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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