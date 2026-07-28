FM Mattsson AB: FM Mattsson Group acquires Bristan Group

FM Mattsson Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Bristan Group Limited ("Bristan"). Bristan is the UK's leading supplier of taps and showers and the largest brassware supplier in the UK. During the last year Bristan delivered revenue of 63 million GBP, employing c. 280 people.

The acquisition of Bristan further strengthens FM Mattsson Group's international presence and portfolio of brands. Bristan has, over many years, built a position as the largest brassware supplier in the UK market. It has a leading position among professional customers including installers, specifiers, wholesale channel partners and DIY and online retailers.

The acquisition also complements FM Mattsson Group's existing UK and Ireland business Aqualla which has a strong position in retail and consumer-led bathroom products. Together, the businesses create a broader and more balanced platform in one of Europe's largest markets.

"The acquisition of Bristan is a major step in line with our strategy to strengthen FM Mattsson Group's international presence through strong brands. Bristan is established as the no. 1 brassware supplier in the UK and is known for its high level of customer service and broad product offering, particularly for the professional market. As the largest brassware supplier in the UK, Bristan gives us a significantly stronger platform in one of Europe's largest markets for bathroom and kitchen mixers." says Fredrik Skarp, CEO of FM Mattsson Group.

"We very much look forward to continuing to develop the business together with Bristan's experienced management team and committed employees, whose expertise and drive have been crucial to the company's success. Together with Aqualla, Bristan creates an even stronger platform for long-term profitable growth in the UK, combining complementary strengths across retail, professional and commercial project channels."

Bristan's CEO Jen Cassidy said "We are delighted to be joining the FM Mattsson Group, an organisation whose values and ethos align so closely with our own. We look forward to continue to drive through our strategy focusing on our new product roadmap, demand generation and strategic supplier partnerships development with the support of our new parent company."

Following completion, Bristan will become part of FM Mattsson Group and continue to operate as a brand-led business with its own management team. The transaction is expected to further diversify FM Mattsson Group's geographical presence and provide opportunities for continued development of the Group's offering, customer relationships and operational capabilities in the UK market. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed today, 28 July 2026.

FM Mattsson Group has acquired 100% of the share capital of Bristan for c. 49 million GBP in cash from Masco Corporation which has owned the company since 2002. There is also an earn-out based on revenue for the remainder of 2026 which is capped at a maximum of 6 million GBP. Based on Bristan's results for the 12 months to June 2026, the group's earnings per share would have been c. 1.03 SEK per share higher if Bristan was included, an increase of 30%. This includes an estimate of finance costs for debt facilities provided by Nordea.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Skarp, CEO, Tel: +46 (0) 250 596 405.

Martin Gallacher, CFO, Tel +46 (0) 250 596 225.

About Us

FM Mattsson Group conducts the sale, manufacture and product development of water taps and related products under the strong, established brands of FM Mattsson, Mora Armatur, Damixa, Hotbath and Aqualla. The group's vision is to be the customer's first choice in the bathroom, kitchen and beyond. In 2025 the business generated sales of 2.0 billion SEK from its companies in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Benelux, UK, Germany and Italy and had 557 employees. FM Mattsson Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that FM Mattsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-28 12:13 CEST.