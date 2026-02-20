FM Mattsson AB: Interim report January-December 2025

Fourth quarter 2025

Net sales were 494.7 MSEK (466.5), an increase of 6.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Organic growth amounted to 9.8%.

EBITA was 57.9 MSEK (27.8), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.7% (6.0).

Earnings per share were 1.04 SEK (0.43).

Cash flow after investing activities was 100.2 MSEK (72.0).

January-December 2025

Net sales were 1,969.3 MSEK (1,881.1), an increase of 4.7% compared to the equivalent period in 2024. Organic growth was 7.0%.

EBITA was 205.3 MSEK (173.6), an EBITA margin of 10.4% (9.2). The period was impacted by one-off costs of 4.5 MSEK (2.4) regarding efficiency improvements in the organisation.

Earnings per share were 3.43 SEK (2.41).

Cash flow after investing activities was 216.8 MSEK (188.2).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 2,50 SEK (2.00) per share.

Significant events during and after the quarter

In January 2026, FM Mattsson Group has started an efficiency program that aims to achieve annual savings of SEK 20-25 million with effect from the third quarter of 2026. The decision aims to reduce the number of positions by up to 45 and affects both white-collar and blue collar employees, mainly at the head office and factory in Mora.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Clear profitable growth in an uncertain world

We end 2025 and the fourth quarter with clear profitable growth. Sales in the fourth quarter were 495 MSEK with an EBITA margin of 11.7%. Organic growth increased to 9.8% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2024, while EBITA more than doubled. We thus sum up the full year 2025 with organic growth of 7.0% and an improvement in EBITA margin from 9.2% to 10.4%, and with a strong cash flow. All in all, this reflects clear improvements in our financial results in an operating environment characterised by great uncertainty and a cautious economy.

Several countries and customer segments showed growth in the quarter, which in the current market situation is a good return on the investments we have made in new products and local sales initiatives. It is also worth, once again, highlighting our strong position in both private and professional renovation projects, which over time is less cyclical than new construction. The increased state support for the private renovation market in Sweden appears to have created increased activity for several customers, but we do not believe that it has any decisive impact on our figures. In terms of economic activity, we see some positive signs that demand is generally improving, but from low levels and relatively slowly. Therefore, we continue on this path with clear priorities to develop sales and improve cost efficiency.

The gross margin and EBITA margin in the quarter improved significantly as a result of sales growth, product mix, cost awareness and a decrease in the provision against inventory value. The fine finish means that this year's EBITA increased by 18% compared to 2024. However, we can still state that our segment in the Nordic region is at a significantly lower level of profitability than International. Therefore, in January, we announced a staffing reduction in our Swedish organisation with the goal of reducing personnel costs by approximately SEK 20 to 25 million on an annual basis and with an expected start from the third quarter of this year. Through this initiative, we ensure a more competitive cost structure for our Nordic business.

In the economic situation we have now been experiencing for a long time, it is a strong performance from the organisation to deliver both growth and margin improvements. The product launches in 2025 have also been well received by customers and should give us the opportunity to further advance our positions in several customer segments in 2026. At the same time, we have clear initiatives where we have improved and continue to improve our internal efficiency. Therefore, we enter 2026 with faith in the future and a clear support in our strategic plan to continue to develop both growth and profitability.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Skarp, CEO, Tel: +46 (0) 250 596 405.

Martin Gallacher, CFO, Tel +46 (0) 250 596 225.

About Us

FM Mattsson Group conducts the sale, manufacture and product development of water taps and related products under the strong, established brands of FM Mattsson, Mora Armatur, Damixa, Hotbath and Aqualla. The group's vision is to be the customer's first choice in the bathroom, kitchen and beyond. In 2025 the business generated sales of 2.0 billion SEK from its companies in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Benelux, UK, Germany and Italy and had 557 employees. FM Mattsson Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that FM Mattsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-20 08:00 CET.