Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNYA | ISIN: SE0018040883 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FS0
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 16:15
6,160 Euro
-4,94 % -0,320
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FM MATTSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FM MATTSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1406,32017:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FM Mattsson AB: FM Mattsson Group initiates efficiency programme

FM Mattsson Group is implementing measures to achieve its long-term target of an EBITA margin of 15% over an economic cycle. The EBITA margin in the Nordic segment is currently below the Group's target, which means that cost reductions are necessary to strengthen profitability. At the same time, sales in the Nordic region increased by approximately 3% during the period January-September 2025 despite a continued challenging market, and the Group has a clear focus on achieving continued growth.

The background is a combination of the continued challenging market situation in construction-related segments such as bathrooms and kitchens and the need to ensure a competitive cost structure. In order to improve profitability and create the conditions to achieve the Group's financial targets, the company has therefore decided to reduce the cost level in the Nordic operations.

As a result, an efficiency programme is initiated in Mora, where the Group's head office and production facility are located. The intention is to reduce the number of positions by up to 45 and affects both white-collar and blue-collar employees. Negotiations with relevant stakeholders have been initiated in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

The objective of the measures is to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 20-25 million, with effect from the third quarter. Any one-off costs associated with the programme cannot be assessed at this time.

FM Mattsson Group is closely monitoring market developments and will provide additional information in connection with ordinary financial reporting.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.