FM Mattsson AB: FM Mattsson Group initiates efficiency programme

FM Mattsson Group is implementing measures to achieve its long-term target of an EBITA margin of 15% over an economic cycle. The EBITA margin in the Nordic segment is currently below the Group's target, which means that cost reductions are necessary to strengthen profitability. At the same time, sales in the Nordic region increased by approximately 3% during the period January-September 2025 despite a continued challenging market, and the Group has a clear focus on achieving continued growth.

The background is a combination of the continued challenging market situation in construction-related segments such as bathrooms and kitchens and the need to ensure a competitive cost structure. In order to improve profitability and create the conditions to achieve the Group's financial targets, the company has therefore decided to reduce the cost level in the Nordic operations.

As a result, an efficiency programme is initiated in Mora, where the Group's head office and production facility are located. The intention is to reduce the number of positions by up to 45 and affects both white-collar and blue-collar employees. Negotiations with relevant stakeholders have been initiated in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

The objective of the measures is to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 20-25 million, with effect from the third quarter. Any one-off costs associated with the programme cannot be assessed at this time.

FM Mattsson Group is closely monitoring market developments and will provide additional information in connection with ordinary financial reporting.