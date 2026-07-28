

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.104 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $1.261 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.219 billion or $1.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $8.682 billion from $8.288 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.104 Bln. vs. $1.261 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $8.682 Bln vs. $8.288 Bln last year.



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