

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported second quarter net income attributable to Invesco of $345.3 million compared to a loss of $12.5 million, prior year. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.76 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Invesco increased to $322.3 million from $165.2 million, last year. Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $0.71 from $0.36, prior year. Total operating revenues increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.83 billion in the second quarter of 2026.



Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO, said: 'For the first half of the year, we posted record net long-term inflows of $67 billion, or 7% annualized organic growth, and generated record net revenues, with an increase of 17% over the same period last year. In the second quarter alone, we generated $45 billion of net long-term inflows.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Invesco shares are up 2.33 percent to $30.82.



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