

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) reported on Tuesday that net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders for the second quarter narrowed to $530 million or $0.67 per share from $697 million or $0.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, core loss for the quarter were $0.76 per share, compared to a core loss of $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent to $24.56 billion from $22.75 billion in the same quarter last year.



Commercial Airplanes delivered 171 airplanes during the quarter, compared to 150 airplanes in the same quarter last year. Backlog included over 6,200 airplanes valued at a record $715 billion.



Commercial Airplanes booked 246 net orders in the quarter, including orders from Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, and SMBC Capital.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, BA is trading on the NYSE at $214.34, up $2.91 or 1.38 percent.



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