

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $534.9 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $524.2 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $589.6 million or $2.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $4.415 billion from $4.025 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $534.9 Mln. vs. $524.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $4.415 Bln vs. $4.025 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.13 To $ 2.23 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.05 To $ 8.25



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