New to The Street's Esteemed Client Virtuix Advances AI and Robotics Strategy with Initial Sale to Tesla's Optimus Division

Latest Milestone Builds on Virtuix's Growing Presence Across U.S. Defense, NASA, Enterprise AI, and Next-Generation Robotics Applications

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / New to The Street congratulates its esteemed client, Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX), on announcing the sale of its first Omni One Enterprise system to Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot division, marking another significant milestone as the Company continues expanding beyond consumer virtual reality into enterprise AI, robotics, defense, and industrial simulation.

The deployment demonstrates the growing versatility of Virtuix's immersive technology platform, which enables natural movement through virtual environments for enterprise training, simulation, and the teleoperation of humanoid robots. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered robotics and advanced simulation technologies, Virtuix continues positioning itself at the forefront of this rapidly evolving market.

The Tesla announcement follows a series of strategic developments that have significantly expanded Virtuix's commercial footprint. Over the past several months, the Company has announced collaborations and deployments with NASA, Meta, the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy, reinforcing management's vision of transforming Virtuix into a diversified immersive technology company serving consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets.

"Virtuix continues to execute on a strategy that extends well beyond gaming," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "The Company's ability to expand into enterprise AI, robotics, aerospace, and defense demonstrates how adaptable its technology has become. We congratulate the Virtuix team on another meaningful achievement and look forward to sharing its continued progress with the investment community."

With artificial intelligence, robotics, and immersive simulation becoming increasingly integrated across commercial and government sectors, Virtuix continues building relationships with globally recognized organizations while expanding the addressable market for its proprietary technology. The Company's latest enterprise deployment further supports its long-term strategy of creating multiple growth opportunities across several of the world's fastest-growing technology sectors.

New to The Street will continue following Virtuix's corporate developments through executive interviews, earned media coverage, and digital distribution across its business-focused television and media platform.

About Virtuix Holdings Inc.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a leader in AI-driven, full-body simulation systems serving consumer, enterprise, defense, healthcare, and research markets. The Company's Omni One platform enables immersive training, simulation, and human-machine interaction across a broad range of commercial and government applications.

About New to The Street

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-virtuix-nasdaq-vtix-advances-ai-and-robotic-1197429