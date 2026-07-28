

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) again confirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.



For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to DTE of $282 million or $1.36 per share, higher than $274 million or $1.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, operating earnings for the quarter was $1.32 per share, compared to $1.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $147.25, up $0.06 or 0.04 percent.



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