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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
München
28.07.26 | 08:00
35,000 Euro
-1,69 % -0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60034,00016:27
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 15:54 Uhr
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

In line with the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy, one-third of any net of tax annual bonus payable to the Executive Directors is deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years. Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2025/26 financial year, Richard Tyson has acquired 3,154 shares and Paul Fry has acquired 2,335 shares.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2025/26 financial year, subsequently transferred for nil consideration to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£30.443644

3,154

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

3,154

£30.443644

£96,019.25

e)

Date of the transaction

24 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Fry

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2025/26 financial year

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£30.443644

2,335

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

2,335

£30.443644

£71,085.91

e)

Date of the transaction

24 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2026 PR Newswire
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