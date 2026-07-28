Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
28 July 2026
Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
In line with the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy, one-third of any net of tax annual bonus payable to the Executive Directors is deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years. Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2025/26 financial year, Richard Tyson has acquired 3,154 shares and Paul Fry has acquired 2,335 shares.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Tyson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2025/26 financial year, subsequently transferred for nil consideration to spouse
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
3,154
£30.443644
£96,019.25
e)
Date of the transaction
24 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Fry
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2025/26 financial year
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
2,335
£30.443644
£71,085.91
e)
Date of the transaction
24 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
sarah.harvey@oxinst.com
The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).