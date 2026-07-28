

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), a producer of paint, coatings, and related products, on Tuesday revised up its annual profit guidance. In addition, the company expects net sales growth for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates net income of $10.92 to $11.32 per share as against the prior expectation of $10.70 to $11.10 per share. Excluding items, earnings are now projected to be in the range of $11.80 to $12.20 per share, higher than the previous guidance of $11.50 to $11.90 per share.



For fiscal 2025, Sherwin-Williams had recorded net income of $10.26 per share, with adjusted profit of $11.43 per share.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage net sales growth. For the third-quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted net sales of $6.36 billion.



SHW was up by 7.32% at $351.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



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