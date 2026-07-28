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WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Stuttgart
28.07.26 | 18:31
47,650 Euro
+2,69 % +1,250
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,65047,95018:46
47,65047,85018:40
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 18:24 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr Provides Trading Update for Q1 FY 2026 and Accelerates Share Buyback

CHAM, Switzerland and ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, today issued a trading update for its first quarter (April 1 - June 30, 2026) of the financial year 2026 ending March 31, 2027.

In this release, the Group's financial results are presented for the first time under the new reporting segmentation announced at the 2026 Capital Markets Day, with comparative figures restated accordingly and are unaudited.

Group
in USD millions, unless otherwise indicated

Q1 FY 2026

Q1 FY 2025

Change

Order intake

167.0

171.7

(2.7 %)

Net revenue

232.3

249.1

(6.8 %)

Adjusted gross profit margin (in %)

37.4 %

34.6 %

280bps

Adjusted gross profit

87.0

86.2

1.0 %

"In Q1 FY2026, our business performed in line with expectations, and pipeline activity remained very strong. While the anticipated deployment timing affected net revenue, we delivered on significantly improving the profitability of our business and are operating in our new segment structure," said Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "Following the successful closing of the EMEA transaction, we intend to accelerate our share buyback through a fixed-price offer to return the proceeds to our shareholders. At the same time, we continue to advance our preparations for a U.S. listing while maintaining our commitment to the Swiss listing and reiterate our FY2026 guidance."

Read the full ad hoc announcement here.

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-provides-trading-update-for-q1-fy-2026-and-accelerates-share-buyback-302836749.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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