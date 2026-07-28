

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $55 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $6 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $925 million from $781 million last year.



CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $55 Mln. vs. $6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $925 Mln vs. $781 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.31 To $ 0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 935 M To $ 945 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.32 To $ 1.39 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.715 B To $ 3.755 B



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