

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BXP Inc. (BXP) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $68.564 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $88.977 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $895.699 million from $868.457 million last year.



BXP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $68.564 Mln. vs. $88.977 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $895.699 Mln vs. $868.457 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.14 To $ 2.24



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