

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ([INW.MI) Wednesday said that its second quarter net profit declined 15.2 percent, impacted by higher financial charges. Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 and medium-term outlook.



The Italian wireless tower infrastructure operator posted second quarter net profit of 79.3 million euros, down from 93.4 million euros in the same period last year. During the three months, consolidated revenues fell 0.8 percent to 267 million euros from 269 million euros in the year-ago period.



According to Infrastrutture Wireless, EBITDA declined 2.1 percent in the second quarter to 240.7 million euros from 246.0 million euros in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin for the period came in at 90.2 percent, compared to 91.4 percent in the prior year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook of revenue between 1.05 billion euros and 1.09 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of around 90 percent. In the medium-term, the company also projects low single-digit annual revenue growth.



On the Milan Exchange, INW.MI ended Tuesday's trading at 6.52 euros, up 0.09 euros or 1.32 percent.



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