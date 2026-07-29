

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Legrand (LGRDY, LR.PA), a French electrical and digital building infrastructure provider, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit and sales for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of EUR 698.2 million, compared with EUR 628.1 million in the same period last year. Excluding items, operating income stood at EUR 1.123 billion as against EUR 1.003 billion in the previous year.



Operating income was EUR 1.030 billion, higher than EUR 931 million a year ago. Legrand registered sales of EUR 5.400 billion, higher than EUR 4.774 billion last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, excluding currency effects, the company now projects sales growth of +16% to +19%, compared with the previous guidance of +10% to +15%.



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