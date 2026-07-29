

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Remy Cointreau SA (RCO.PA), a premium wines and spirits producer, said on Wednesday that its sales reached 223.2 million euros in the first quarter, up 1.1 percent from last year's quarter's 220.8 million euros. On an organic basis, the growth was 1.3 percent.



Among divisions, Cognac sales rose 8.1 percent to touch 141.9 million euros from 131.3 million euros a year ago. Liqueurs & Spirits sales, however, fell 7.7 percent to 79.6 million euros from 86.2 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead, Rémy Cointreau reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook of a return to sustainable organic sales growth, with momentum growing over the coming year.



On the Paris Exchange, RCO.PA ended Tuesday's trading at 48.50 euros, up 3.36 euros or 7.5 percent.



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