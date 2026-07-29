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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 10:35
7,100 Euro
-2,07 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,25010:45
7,0507,15010:42
Dow Jones News
29.07.2026 09:33 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
29-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
("Molten Ventures", the "Company" or the "Group") 
 
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 July 2026 Stuart Chapman, an Executive Director of the Company, 
exercised in aggregate 304,576 options over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company that had vested under the 
Company's 2016 Company Share Option Plan (the "CSOP"), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") and 2021 Deferred 
Bonus Plan (the "DBP"). 
 
On exercise, 268,245 ordinary shares were sold in the market through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT") 
at an average price of GBP6.162674 per share to fund the aggregate exercise price and the associated income tax and 
employee's National Insurance contributions. The balance of 36,331 vested awards was settled in cash by the Company 
rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share. 
 
Following these transactions, Stuart Chapman's beneficial shareholding in the Company remains 1,054,756 ordinary 
shares, representing approximately 0.61% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. 
 
The notifications below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail. 
 
Transaction 1 - Exercise of options 
 
1           Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Name        Stuart Chapman 
 
2           Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position / status  Executive Director 
 
b) Initial 
notification /     Initial notification 
amendment 
 
 
3           Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
            auction monitor 
 
 
a) Name        Molten Ventures plc 
 
b) LEI         213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4           Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each 
            type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the 
financial 
          Ordinary shares of 1p each 
instrument, type of 
instrument 

            GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
 
Identification code 
 
b) Nature of the    Exercise of options over ordinary shares vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share 
transaction      Option Plan ("CSOP"), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan 
            ("DBP") 
 
 
            Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 
            GBP3.87 per share     234,835 (CSOP) 
 
c) Price(s) and volume GBP0.01 per share     19,047 (LTIP) 
(s) 
 
          GBP0.01 per share     50,694 (DBP)

d) Aggregated information

304,576

- Aggregated volume

GBP2.99 per share (weighted average exercise price)

- Price

e) Date of the 27 July 2026 transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue (XOFF) transaction

Transaction 2 - Sale of shares 

1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Name       Stuart Chapman 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position /    Executive Director 
status 
 
 
b) Initial 
notification /   Initial notification 
amendment 
 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
          auction monitor 
 
 
a) Name       Molten Ventures plc 
 
b) LEI       213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each 
          type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

a) Description of 
the financial 
          
instrument, type of 
instrument 
          Ordinary shares of 1p each 

Identification code 
          GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
 
b) Nature of the  Sale of ordinary shares (through the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust) following the exercise 
transaction     of options, to fund the aggregate exercise price, associated income tax and employee's National 
          Insurance contributions, with the balance retained by / paid to the PDMR 
 
 
          Price(s)          Volume(s) 
 
c) Price(s) and   GBP6.162674 per share     268,245 
volume(s)

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated 268,245 volume

GBP6.162674 per share

- Price

e) Date of the 27 July 2026 transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction

Transaction 3 - Cash cancellation of vested awards 

1           Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Name        Stuart Chapman 
 
2           Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position / status  Executive Director 
 
b) Initial 
notification /     Initial notification 
amendment 
 
 
3           Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
            auction monitor 
 
 
a) Name        Molten Ventures plc 
 
b) LEI         213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4           Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each 
            type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the 
financial 
          Ordinary shares of 1p each 
instrument, type of 
instrument 

            GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
 
Identification code 
 
b) Nature of the    Cash cancellation of vested awards. The balance of the PDMR's vested awards was settled in cash 
transaction      by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share 
 
            Price(s)          Volume(s) 
 
c) Price(s) and volume GBP6.162674 per share     36,331 
(s)

d) Aggregated information

36,331

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.162674 per share

- Price

e) Date of the 27 July 2026 transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue (XOFF) transaction

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Joshua Hughes                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Liam Kingsmill 

Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright 
                        +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 437725 
EQS News ID:  2373172 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373172&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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