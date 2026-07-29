Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures", the "Company" or the "Group") Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 July 2026 Stuart Chapman, an Executive Director of the Company, exercised in aggregate 304,576 options over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company that had vested under the Company's 2016 Company Share Option Plan (the "CSOP"), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (the "DBP"). On exercise, 268,245 ordinary shares were sold in the market through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT") at an average price of GBP6.162674 per share to fund the aggregate exercise price and the associated income tax and employee's National Insurance contributions. The balance of 36,331 vested awards was settled in cash by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share. Following these transactions, Stuart Chapman's beneficial shareholding in the Company remains 1,054,756 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.61% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. The notifications below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail. Transaction 1 - Exercise of options 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 1p each instrument, type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification code b) Nature of the Exercise of options over ordinary shares vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share transaction Option Plan ("CSOP"), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") Price(s) Volume(s) GBP3.87 per share 234,835 (CSOP) c) Price(s) and volume GBP0.01 per share 19,047 (LTIP) (s) GBP0.01 per share 50,694 (DBP)

d) Aggregated information

304,576

- Aggregated volume

GBP2.99 per share (weighted average exercise price)

- Price

e) Date of the 27 July 2026 transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue (XOFF) transaction

Transaction 2 - Sale of shares

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / Executive Director status b) Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the Sale of ordinary shares (through the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust) following the exercise transaction of options, to fund the aggregate exercise price, associated income tax and employee's National Insurance contributions, with the balance retained by / paid to the PDMR Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP6.162674 per share 268,245 volume(s)

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated 268,245 volume

GBP6.162674 per share

- Price

e) Date of the 27 July 2026 transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction

Transaction 3 - Cash cancellation of vested awards

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 1p each instrument, type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification code b) Nature of the Cash cancellation of vested awards. The balance of the PDMR's vested awards was settled in cash transaction by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP6.162674 per share 36,331 (s)

d) Aggregated information

36,331

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.162674 per share

- Price

e) Date of the 27 July 2026 transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue (XOFF) transaction

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 437725 EQS News ID: 2373172 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)