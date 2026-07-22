Molten Ventures Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Result of AGM 22-Jul-2026 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed. Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below. Resolution For1 % of votes Against % of votes Votes cast cast withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial 116,359,873 99.79 239,801 0.21 143,604 year ended 31 March 2026. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the 115,304,794 99.00 1,166,183 1.00 272,301 financial year ended 31 March 2026. 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 103,851,911 88.97 12,872,554 11.03 18,813 4. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director. 115,610,622 99.64 413,756 0.36 718,900 5. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director. 109,715,144 93.99 7,019,333 6.01 8,801 6. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director. 115,141,763 98.64 1,592,714 1.36 8,801 7. To re-elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director. 107,305,757 91.96 9,384,950 8.04 52,571 8. To re-elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director. 115,165,203 98.66 1,569,532 1.34 8,543 9. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 115,140,383 98.64 1,593,324 1.36 9,571 10. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director. 115,615,272 99.65 409,876 0.35 718,130 11. To re-elect Andrew Zimmermann as a Director. 115,200,441 99.29 823,937 0.71 718,900 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the 116,663,610 99.94 65,766 0.06 13,902 Company. 13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to 116,724,422 99.99 7,485 0.01 11,371 determine the remuneration of the auditor. 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 115,370,300 98.83 1,362,593 1.17 10,385 15. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 115,136,875 98.63 1,598,024 1.37 8,379 16. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption 108,640,927 93.07 8,093,935 6.93 8,416 rights.* 17. To authorise the Company to purchase 116,708,319 99.99 7,644 0.01 27,315 its own ordinary shares.* 18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' 115,390,416 98.85 1,347,960 1.15 4,902 notice.* 19. To approve and adopt the Molten Ventures plc 2026 Long Term 114,293,327 97.92 2,431,851 2.08 18,100 Incentive Plan.

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 173,511,793.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/ investor-relations/plc/documents

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 437157 EQS News ID: 2370014 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 22, 2026 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)