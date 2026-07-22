Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 14:07
6,900 Euro
-0,72 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8006,90015:09
6,8006,90014:57
Dow Jones News
22.07.2026 14:33 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Result of AGM 
22-Jul-2026 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital 
technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed. 
 
Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below. 
 
Resolution                           For1    % of votes Against  % of votes Votes 
                                      cast         cast    withheld2 
 
 
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial 116,359,873 99.79   239,801  0.21    143,604 
year ended 31 March 2026. 
 
 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the    115,304,794 99.00   1,166,183 1.00    272,301 
financial year ended 31 March 2026. 
 
 
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.        103,851,911 88.97   12,872,554 11.03   18,813 
 
4. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director.          115,610,622 99.64   413,756  0.36    718,900 
 
5. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director.           109,715,144 93.99   7,019,333 6.01    8,801 
 
6. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director.          115,141,763 98.64   1,592,714 1.36    8,801 
 
7. To re-elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director.       107,305,757 91.96   9,384,950 8.04    52,571 
 
8. To re-elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director.         115,165,203 98.66   1,569,532 1.34    8,543 
 
9. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director.          115,140,383 98.64   1,593,324 1.36    9,571 
 
10. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director.          115,615,272 99.65   409,876  0.35    718,130 
 
11. To re-elect Andrew Zimmermann as a Director.        115,200,441 99.29   823,937  0.71    718,900 
 
12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the 116,663,610 99.94   65,766   0.06    13,902 
Company. 
 
 
13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to  116,724,422 99.99   7,485   0.01    11,371 
determine the remuneration of the auditor. 
 
 
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.         115,370,300 98.83   1,362,593 1.17    10,385 
 
15. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.*    115,136,875 98.63   1,598,024 1.37    8,379 
 
16. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption   108,640,927 93.07   8,093,935 6.93    8,416 
rights.* 
 
 
17. To authorise the Company to purchase            116,708,319 99.99   7,644   0.01    27,315 
its own ordinary shares.* 
 
 
18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other 
than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' 115,390,416 98.85   1,347,960 1.15    4,902 
notice.* 
 
 
19. To approve and adopt the Molten Ventures plc 2026 Long Term 114,293,327 97.92   2,431,851 2.08    18,100 
Incentive Plan.

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 173,511,793.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/ investor-relations/plc/documents

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                 +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
 
Liam Kingsmill 
 
Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 437157 
EQS News ID:  2370014 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.