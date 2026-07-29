

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Makita (6586.T) reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 22.87 billion yen compared to 19.28 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 88.70 yen compared to 72.07 yen. Revenue increased to 206.55 billion yen from 186.61 billion yen, previous year.



The company noted that there are uncertainties about the business environment and developments in exchange markets. Therefore, it has not revised the consolidated financial performance forecasts for the fiscal year. For the year ending March 31, 2027, the company projects: revenue of 820.0 billion yen, profit to owners of parent of 81.0 billion yen, and basic profit per share of 314.22 yen.



Makita shares closed trading at 5,895 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, up 3.93%.



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