Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter of 2026 Results

- Net income of $78.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 increased $40.3 million, or 106%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, and increased $10.6 million, or 16%, compared to the first quarter of 2026.
- Diluted earnings per common share of $1.48 in the second quarter of 2026 increased 147% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and increased 18% compared to the first quarter of 2026.
- Total assets reached $21.2 billion, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of new highs, while increasing 4% compared to March 31, 2026, and increasing 9% compared to December 31, 2025.
- Tangible book value per common share increased to $39.93, its 30th consecutive quarterly high, rising 13% from $35.42 at June 30, 2025, and 4% from $38.55 at March 31, 2026.
- Asset quality improved meaningfully, as criticized loans receivable of $444.7 million decreased $60.8 million, or 12%, from March 31, 2026, and decreased $63.5 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2025.
- Nonperforming loans of $205.6 million decreased $41.8 million, or 17%, and total delinquent loans of $208.0 million decreased $34.6 million, or 14%, compared to March 31, 2026.
- The provision for credit losses of $9.2 million decreased 83% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and decreased 40% compared to the first quarter of 2026.
- Capital ratios remained strong, with a total capital ratio of 12.5%, reflecting the Company's continued emphasis on financial strength and balance sheet resilience.
- Liquidity remained strong at $13.0 billion, or 61% of total assets, supported by $5.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Discount Window and a diversified mix of highly liquid assets, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit.
- Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, totaled $12.3 billion, increasing $862.9 million, or 8%, from March 31, 2026, and increasing $1.3 billion, or 12%, from December 31, 2025.
- Total deposits of $14.3 billion increased $1.3 billion, or 10%, from March 31, 2026, and increased $1.2 billion, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025. Core deposits of $13.0 billion increased $891.3 million compared to March 31, 2026, and represent 91% of total deposits.
- The Company executed a credit default swap on a $169.9 million pool of multi-family mortgage loans in June 2026, providing credit protection for the loan pool and reducing risk-based capital requirements.
CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported second quarter of 2026 net income of $78.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.48. This compared to $38.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.60 in the second quarter of 2025, and compared to $67.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.25 in the first quarter of 2026.
"Our second quarter results reflected continued strength across our businesses, highlighted by assets reaching a new high of $21.2 billion and tangible book value per share of $39.93, marking our 30th consecutive quarter of record tangible book value. Credit trends also improved during the quarter, with our fifth consecutive quarterly decline in criticized loans, which reached their lowest level since mid-2024, along with decreases in nonperforming loans, delinquencies, charge-offs and provision for credit losses. These results demonstrate the strength of our balance sheet, the benefit of improved credit metrics, and ongoing momentum in our business," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "With 10-year Treasury rates remaining elevated, our diversified business model continues to create multiple sources of earnings support in the current rate environment. While the higher rates may pressure near-term gain on sale of loans, loans in our robust pipeline are still expected to convert into permanent loans over time. Meanwhile, higher rates continue to support valuations on our servicing rights and derivatives, providing an offset to pressure on gain on sale revenue. Together with strong liquidity, capital, and improving credit trends, this positions us well to continue generating earnings growth and long-term shareholder value."
Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $78.3 million, an increase of $40.3 million, or 106%, compared to $38.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $43.8 million, or 83%, decrease in the provision for credit losses, reflecting improved asset quality.
Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $78.3 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 16%, from $67.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The improvement was driven by a $14.0 million, or 12%, increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses.
Total Assets
Total assets of $21.2 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $908.2 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2026, and increased $1.8 billion, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increases for both periods were primarily due to higher balances in the multi-family and warehouse portfolios, as well as revolving lines of credit collateralized by mortgage servicing rights that are included in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolio.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $75.8 million, as of June 30, 2026, decreased $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2026, and decreased $7.5 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025. The decreases primarily reflected charge-offs on loans that had specific reserves.
During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded charge-offs totaling $16.5 million and had $4.8 million in recoveries. Nearly 95% of the charge-offs in the second quarter of 2026 were associated with two multi-family loan relationships. This compared to $46.1 million in charge-offs and no recoveries during the second quarter of 2025 and $23.0 million in charge-offs and $616,000 in recoveries in the first quarter of 2026.
Overall, criticized loans receivable of $444.7 million declined $60.8 million, or 12%, compared to March 31, 2026, and declined $63.5 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2025. These declines are consistent with the Company's expectation that migration to criticized status would stabilize and eventually subside, supported by ongoing portfolio management efforts. As of June 30, 2026, 6% of the criticized loans were covered by credit default swaps.
As of June 30, 2026, all substandard loans have been evaluated for impairment, and these loans have specific reserves of $3.9 million. The Company believes the loan portfolio continues to be well collateralized.
Nonperforming loans decreased $41.8 million, or 17%, compared to March 31, 2026, primarily due to loans being paid in full. As of June 30, 2026, nonperforming loans were $205.6 million, or 1.67% of loans receivable, compared to $247.5 million, or 2.16%, as of March 31, 2026, and $197.8 million, or 1.79%, as of December 31, 2025.
Total delinquent loans of $208.0 million decreased $34.6 million, or 14%, compared to March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, 10% of the delinquent loans were covered by credit default swaps.
The Company has taken additional steps to reduce credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. Since 2023, the Company has executed credit protection arrangements through credit default swaps and a credit-linked note to reduce potential loss exposure, with coverage ranging from 13% to 15% of the unpaid principal balance for each arrangement. Despite having credit protection on these loans, the Company is required to carry an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of June 30, 2026, the remaining balance of loans protected by credit default swaps was $2.2 billion.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $14.3 billion at June 30, 2026, increased $1.3 billion, or 10%, compared to March 31, 2026, and $1.2 billion, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in both periods primarily reflected the growth in core deposits.
Core deposits of $13.0 billion at June 30, 2026, reflected increases of $891.3 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2026, and $1.7 billion, or 15%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits represented 91% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, 93% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and 87% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.
Brokered deposits of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2026, increased $411.3 million, or 46%, from March 31, 2026, and decreased $459.5 million, or 26%, from December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 51 days.
Liquidity
The Company maintained strong liquidity, supported by substantial borrowing capacity, including unused lines of credit totaling $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $3.9 billion at March 31, 2026, and $5.3 billion at December 31, 2025.
The Company's most liquid assets include cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Combined with unused borrowing capacity of $5.5 billion, these totaled $13.0 billion, or 61%, of its $21.2 billion total assets as of June 30, 2026.
This liquidity position provides the Company with flexibility to manage funding costs, interest expense, and asset levels. In addition, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026 and 2025
Net Interest Income of $136.5 million increased $7.8 million, or 6%, compared to $128.7 million. The increase reflected lower interest expense on certificates of deposit, partially offset by higher interest expense on interest-bearing checking accounts and lower interest income on securities held to maturity.
- Net interest margin of 2.81% decreased two basis points compared to 2.83%.
- Interest rate spread of 2.43% increased ten basis points compared to 2.33%.
Interest Income of $294.1 million decreased $10.3 million, or 3%, compared to $304.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower average balances and yields on securities held to maturity, as well as lower average yields on higher average balances on loans and loans held for sale.
- Average balances of $1.4 billion for securities held to maturity decreased $174.1 million, or 11%, compared to $1.6 billion.
- Average yields on securities held to maturity of 5.19% decreased 72 basis points compared to 5.91%.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.26% decreased 66 basis points compared to 6.92%.
- Average balances of $16.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $1.4 billion, or 9%, compared to $14.8 billion.
Interest Expense of $157.5 million decreased 10% compared to $175.7 million. The decrease reflected lower average balances and rates on certificates of deposit, partially offset by higher average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts.
- Average balances of $1.4 billion for certificates of deposit decreased $1.7 billion, or 55%, compared to $3.1 billion.
- Average interest rates of 3.85% for certificates of deposit decreased 74 basis points compared to 4.59%.
- Average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts of $7.9 billion increased $1.7 billion, or 28%, compared to $6.2 billion.
- Average interest rates of 3.43% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 53 basis points compared to 3.96%.
Provision for Credit Losses was $9.2 million, a decrease of 83% compared to $53.0 million, reflecting improved asset quality, including lower charge-offs and lower specific reserves.
Noninterest Income of $45.7 million decreased $4.8 million, or 10%, compared to $50.5 million. The decline was primarily due to a decrease of $10.2 million, or 44%, in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by $5.9 million, or 95%, increase in loan servicing fees.
- Loan servicing fees included a $6.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.4 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.6 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $258,000 positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $487,000 negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $745,000 positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates that are influenced by projected future interest rates on escrow deposits.
- Other noninterest income also included a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to floor derivatives, reflected in the Warehouse segment, compared to a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment in the prior period.
Noninterest Expense of $73.2 million decreased $4.1 million, or 5%, compared to $77.3 million. The lower expenses were primarily due to a $4.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits from lower commissions and bonuses.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026
Net Interest Income of $136.5 million increased $7.9 million, or 6%, compared to $128.6 million. The increase reflected higher interest income on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by higher interest expense on borrowings and deposits.
- Net interest margin of 2.81% decreased 11 basis points compared to 2.92%.
- Interest rate spread of 2.43% decreased seven basis points compared to 2.50%.
The 11 basis point decline in net interest margin was primarily driven by changes in loan mix, as growth was weighted more toward loans held for sale and warehouse lending than the higher-yielding multi-family and healthcare portfolios. While this mix shift lowered the reported margin, the growth remained profitable and contributed to higher net interest income and overall earnings.
Interest Income of $294.1 million increased $23.6 million, or 9%, compared to $270.5 million, primarily reflecting higher average balances at lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale.
- Average balances of $16.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 10% compared to $14.7 billion.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.26% decreased eight basis points compared to 6.34%, primarily reflecting the same loan mix shift discussed above.
Interest Expense of $157.5 million increased 11% compared to $141.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances at lower interest rates on borrowings and higher average balances at higher average interest rates on interest-bearing checking accounts.
- Average balances of $4.0 billion on borrowings increased $880.5 million, or 28%, compared to $3.1 billion.
- Average interest rates of 4.06% on borrowings decreased by eight basis points compared to 4.14%.
- Average balances of $7.9 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts increased $692.0 million, or 10%, compared to $7.2 billion.
- Average interest rates on interest-bearing checking accounts of 3.43% increased by a basis point compared to 3.42%.
Provision for Credit Losses was $9.2 million, a decrease of 40% compared to $15.3 million, reflecting improved asset quality, including lower charge-offs and lower specific reserves.
Noninterest Income of $45.7 million decreased 2% compared to $46.6 million. Results reflected a decrease of $3.1 million, or 21%, in loan servicing fees, and a $1.5 million, or 11%, decrease in other noninterest income. Partially offsetting these declines was a $3.8 million, or 122%, increase in syndication and asset management fees.
- Loan servicing fees included a $6.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.4 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.6 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to an $8.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates that are influenced by projected future interest rates on escrow deposits.
- Other noninterest income included a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to floor derivatives, reflected in the Warehouse segment, compared to a $2.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the prior period.
Noninterest Expense of $73.2 million decreased $2.4 million, 3%, compared to $75.6 million, primarily due to a $2.5 million decrease in deposit insurance expenses from improved asset quality.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $21.2 billion in assets and $14.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2026, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Investment Partners, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 17,875
$ 19,642
$ 15,844
$ 11,566
$ 15,419
Interest-earning demand accounts
296,828
63,573
196,358
586,470
631,746
Cash and cash equivalents
314,703
83,215
212,202
598,036
647,165
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
1,501
1,511
1,520
1,529
1,539
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
407,418
437,001
620,094
414,786
402,427
Securities available for sale (includes $527,676, $550,207,
820,105
843,896
865,058
885,070
936,343
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $1,353,543, $1,426,444,
1,354,885
1,425,982
1,543,659
1,670,555
1,548,211
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities
227,589
227,589
227,589
217,850
217,850
Loans held for sale (includes $148,368, $163,426, $76,980,
4,615,894
4,709,688
3,873,012
4,129,329
4,105,765
Loans receivable (includes $46,024, $46,427, $47,318, $0 and $0
12,262,800
11,399,882
10,951,381
10,515,221
10,432,117
Premises and equipment, net
74,664
73,695
73,929
75,148
71,050
Servicing rights
236,949
229,576
217,296
213,156
193,037
Interest receivable
82,078
77,326
81,807
82,445
82,391
Goodwill
8,014
8,014
8,014
8,014
8,014
Other real estate owned
72,389
60,226
60,145
4,347
7,049
Other assets and receivables
750,993
744,181
713,237
539,161
488,246
Total assets
$ 21,229,982
$ 20,321,782
$ 19,448,943
$ 19,354,647
$ 19,141,204
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 606,682
$ 501,864
$ 604,081
$ 399,814
$ 315,523
Interest-bearing
13,647,632
12,449,889
12,437,111
13,534,891
12,371,312
Total deposits
14,254,314
12,951,753
13,041,192
13,934,705
12,686,835
Borrowings
4,282,597
4,773,490
3,842,592
2,902,631
4,009,474
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
50,140
46,403
33,900
28,973
29,228
Other liabilities
249,127
219,833
250,500
262,904
231,035
Total liabilities
18,836,178
17,991,479
17,168,184
17,129,213
16,956,572
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 45,938,075 shares, 45,935,408 shares,
244,345
243,433
243,310
242,371
241,452
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 200,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 300,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 230,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to 9,200,000
222,748
222,748
222,748
222,748
222,748
Retained earnings
1,599,367
1,536,383
1,486,191
1,431,983
1,392,136
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,199)
(804)
(33)
(211)
(247)
Total shareholders' equity
2,393,804
2,330,303
2,280,759
2,225,434
2,184,632
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 21,229,982
$ 20,321,782
$ 19,448,943
$ 19,354,647
$ 19,141,204
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q26
2Q26
2026
2026
2025
vs. 1Q26
vs. 2Q25
Interest Income
Loans
$
252,546
$
230,269
$
255,641
10 %
-1 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
4,455
4,387
5,304
2 %
-16 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
9,562
9,942
12,095
-4 %
-21 %
Held to maturity
18,076
19,479
23,166
-7 %
-22 %
FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)
4,979
4,394
4,641
13 %
7 %
Other
4,454
2,040
3,552
118 %
25 %
Total interest income
294,072
270,511
304,399
9 %
-3 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
116,839
109,849
131,375
6 %
-11 %
Short-term borrowings
37,608
28,937
36,981
30 %
2 %
Long-term borrowings
3,089
3,077
7,324
-
-58 %
Total interest expense
157,536
141,863
175,680
11 %
-10 %
Net Interest Income
136,536
128,648
128,719
6 %
6 %
Provision for credit losses
9,184
15,299
53,027
-40 %
-83 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
127,352
113,349
75,692
12 %
68 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
13,160
13,506
23,342
-3 %
-44 %
Loan servicing fees, net
11,992
15,099
6,138
-21 %
95 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,857
1,620
2,039
15 %
-9 %
Syndication and asset management fees
6,933
3,117
9,707
122 %
-29 %
Other income
11,738
13,257
9,254
-11 %
27 %
Total noninterest income
45,680
46,599
50,480
-2 %
-10 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
39,345
38,565
43,566
2 %
-10 %
Loan expense
1,177
1,185
1,142
-1 %
3 %
Occupancy and equipment
3,462
3,081
2,494
12 %
39 %
Professional fees
3,328
2,767
3,159
20 %
5 %
Deposit insurance expense
5,893
8,408
7,152
-30 %
-18 %
Technology expense
2,893
2,679
2,446
8 %
18 %
Credit risk transfer premium expense
6,100
5,764
4,767
6 %
28 %
Other expense
11,050
13,193
12,611
-16 %
-12 %
Total noninterest expense
73,248
75,642
77,337
-3 %
-5 %
Income Before Income Taxes
99,784
84,306
48,835
18 %
104 %
Provision for income taxes
21,481
16,574
10,854
30 %
98 %
Net Income
$
78,303
$
67,732
$
37,981
16 %
106 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(10,266)
(10,265)
(10,266)
-
-
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
68,037
$
57,467
$
27,715
18 %
145 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.48
$
1.25
$
0.60
18 %
147 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.48
$
1.25
$
0.60
18 %
147 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
45,936,610
45,929,936
45,883,644
Diluted
46,005,938
45,997,744
45,929,563
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
482,815
$
494,921
-2 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
8,842
9,047
-2 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
19,504
24,453
-20 %
Held to maturity
37,555
47,524
-21 %
FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)
9,373
9,013
4 %
Other
6,494
6,645
-2 %
Total interest income
564,583
591,603
-5 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
226,688
255,316
-11 %
Short-term borrowings
66,545
70,345
-5 %
Long-term borrowings
6,166
15,027
-59 %
Total interest expense
299,399
340,688
-12 %
Net Interest Income
265,184
250,915
6 %
Provision for credit losses
24,483
60,754
-60 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
240,701
190,161
27 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
26,666
34,961
-24 %
Loan servicing fees, net
27,091
10,148
167 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
3,477
3,552
-2 %
Syndication and asset management fees
10,050
13,096
-23 %
Other income
24,995
12,416
101 %
Total noninterest income
92,279
74,173
24 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
77,910
79,985
-3 %
Loan expense
2,362
1,940
22 %
Occupancy and equipment
6,543
4,845
35 %
Professional fees
6,095
6,053
1 %
Deposit insurance expense
14,301
14,380
-1 %
Technology expense
5,572
4,820
16 %
Credit risk transfer premium expense
11,864
8,629
37 %
Other expense
24,243
18,349
32 %
Total noninterest expense
148,890
139,001
7 %
Income Before Income Taxes
184,090
125,333
47 %
Provision for income taxes
38,055
29,113
31 %
Net Income
$
146,035
$
96,220
52 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(20,531)
(20,531)
-
Impact of preferred stock redemption
-
(5,371)
-100 %
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
125,504
$
70,318
78 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
2.73
$
1.53
78 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
2.73
$
1.53
78 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
45,933,291
45,853,998
Diluted
46,001,859
45,921,988
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q26
2Q26
2026
2026
2025
vs. 1Q26
vs. 2Q25
Noninterest expense
$ 73,248
$ 75,642
$ 77,337
-3 %
-5 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
136,536
128,648
128,719
6 %
6 %
Noninterest income
45,680
46,599
50,480
-2 %
-10 %
Total income
$ 182,216
$ 175,247
$ 179,199
4 %
2 %
Efficiency ratio
40.20
%
43.16
%
43.16
%
(296)
bps
(296)
bps
Average assets
$ 20,578,875
$ 18,952,948
$ 18,984,925
9 %
8 %
Net income
78,303
67,732
37,981
16 %
106 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.38
%
0.36
%
0.20
%
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.52
%
1.43
%
0.80
%
9
bps
72
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
14.95
%
13.01
%
6.75
%
194
bps
820
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 39.93
$ 38.55
$ 35.42
4 %
13 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
8.64
%
8.72
%
8.49
%
(8)
bps
15
bps
Consolidated ratios
Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
12.5
%
12.8
%
13.4
%
Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
12.1
%
12.3
%
12.8
%
Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
9.3
%
9.4
%
9.5
%
Tier I capital/average assets(2)
11.6
%
12.3
%
11.5
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; June 30, 2026 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q26
2Q26
2026
2026
2025
vs. 1Q26
vs. 2Q25
Average shareholders' equity
$ 2,379,573
$ 2,326,390
$ 2,201,836
2 %
8 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(8,043)
(8,048)
(8,065)
-
-
Less: average preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,291)
(551,290)
-
-
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,820,239
$ 1,767,051
$ 1,642,481
3 %
11 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
14.95
%
13.01
%
6.75
%
194
bps
820
bps
Total equity
$ 2,393,804
$ 2,330,303
$ 2,184,632
3 %
10 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,040)
(8,045)
(8,062)
-
-
Less: preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,291)
(551,291)
-
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,834,473
$ 1,770,967
$ 1,625,279
4 %
13 %
Assets
$ 21,229,982
$ 20,321,782
$ 19,141,204
4 %
11 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,040)
(8,045)
(8,062)
-
-
Tangible assets
$ 21,221,942
$ 20,313,737
$ 19,133,142
4 %
11 %
Ending common shares
45,938,075
45,935,408
45,885,458
Tangible book value per common share
$ 39.93
$ 38.55
$ 35.42
4 %
13 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
8.64
%
8.72
%
8.49
%
(8)
bps
15
bps
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
Change
Noninterest expense
$ 148,890
$ 139,001
7 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
265,184
250,915
6 %
Noninterest income
92,279
74,173
24 %
Total income
$ 357,463
$ 325,088
10 %
Efficiency ratio
41.65
%
42.76
%
(111)
bps
Average assets
$ 19,770,403
$ 18,411,623
7 %
Net income
146,035
96,220
52 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.74
%
0.52
%
Annualization factor
2.00
2.00
Return on average assets
1.48
%
1.05
%
43
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
13.99
%
8.68
%
531
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 39.93
$ 35.42
13 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
8.64
%
8.49
%
15
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
Change
Average shareholders' equity
$ 2,353,128
$ 2,181,117
8 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(8,045)
(8,067)
-
Less: average preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,958)
-
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,793,792
$ 1,621,092
11 %
Annualization factor
2.00
2.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
13.99
%
8.68
%
531
bps
Total equity
$ 2,393,804
$ 2,184,632
10 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,040)
(8,062)
-
Less: preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,291)
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,834,473
$ 1,625,279
13 %
Assets
$ 21,229,982
$ 19,141,204
11 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,040)
(8,062)
-
Tangible assets
$ 21,221,942
$ 19,133,142
11 %
Ending common shares
45,938,075
45,885,458
Tangible book value per common share
$ 39.93
$ 35.42
13 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
8.64
%
8.49
%
15
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits, and other interest or
$ 689,479
$ 9,433
5.49 %
$ 433,306
$ 6,434
6.02 %
$ 539,357
$ 8,193
6.09 %
Securities available for sale
832,715
9,562
4.61 %
856,846
9,942
4.71 %
955,186
12,095
5.08 %
Securities held to maturity
1,398,098
18,076
5.19 %
1,493,185
19,479
5.29 %
1,572,186
23,166
5.91 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
353,297
4,455
5.06 %
338,052
4,387
5.26 %
376,904
5,304
5.64 %
Loans and loans held for sale
16,185,486
252,546
6.26 %
14,741,304
230,269
6.34 %
14,826,151
255,641
6.92 %
Total interest-earning assets
19,459,075
294,072
6.06 %
17,862,693
270,511
6.14 %
18,269,784
304,399
6.68 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(80,566)
(85,226)
(90,860)
Noninterest-earning assets
1,200,366
1,175,481
806,001
Total assets
$ 20,578,875
$ 18,952,948
$ 18,984,925
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
$ 7,891,368
67,395
3.43 %
$ 7,199,340
60,763
3.42 %
$ 6,161,736
60,845
3.96 %
Money market /savings deposits
4,117,113
36,120
3.52 %
3,925,326
34,000
3.51 %
3,499,982
35,145
4.03 %
Certificates of deposit
1,386,717
13,324
3.85 %
1,562,186
15,086
3.92 %
3,090,250
35,385
4.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,395,198
116,839
3.50 %
12,686,852
109,849
3.51 %
12,751,968
131,375
4.13 %
Borrowings
4,017,881
40,697
4.06 %
3,137,379
32,014
4.14 %
3,453,960
44,305
5.15 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,413,079
157,536
3.63 %
15,824,231
141,863
3.64 %
16,205,928
175,680
4.35 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
542,526
560,176
376,217
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
243,697
242,151
200,944
Total liabilities
18,199,302
16,626,558
16,783,089
Shareholders' equity
2,379,573
2,326,390
2,201,836
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 20,578,875
$ 18,952,948
$ 18,984,925
Net interest income
$ 136,536
$ 128,648
$ 128,719
Net interest spread
2.43 %
2.50 %
2.33 %
Net interest-earning assets
$ 2,045,996
$ 2,038,462
$ 2,063,856
Net interest margin
2.81 %
2.92 %
2.83 %
Average interest-earning assets to
111.75 %
112.88 %
112.74 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 10,336
$ 11,014
$ 9,269
$ 21,350
$ 12,682
Mortgage Warehousing
30,599
28,648
22,986
59,247
38,384
Banking
47,337
37,980
14,574
85,317
61,681
Other
(9,969)
(9,910)
(8,848)
(19,879)
(16,527)
Total
$ 78,303
$ 67,732
$ 37,981
$ 146,035
$ 96,220
Total Assets
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 567,941
2 %
$ 522,976
3 %
$ 526,423
3 %
Mortgage Warehousing
8,647,738
41 %
8,544,107
42 %
7,251,653
37 %
Banking
11,581,635
55 %
10,850,657
53 %
11,307,401
58 %
Other
432,668
2 %
404,042
2 %
363,466
2 %
Total
$ 21,229,982
100 %
$ 20,321,782
100 %
$ 19,448,943
100 %
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Loan Type
Multi-family
$ 11,755
$ 11,422
$ 19,815
$ 23,177
$ 29,940
Single-family
489
388
2,428
877
2,634
Small Business Administration (SBA)
916
1,696
1,099
2,612
2,387
Total
$ 13,160
$ 13,506
$ 23,342
$ 26,666
$ 34,961
Servicing Rights
Servicing Rights
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Balance, beginning of period
$ 229,576
$ 217,296
$ 189,711
$ 217,296
$ 189,935
Additions
Purchased servicing
-
125
70
125
70
Originated servicing
4,010
5,749
5,244
9,759
8,582
Subtractions
Paydowns
(2,652)
(2,532)
(2,246)
(5,184)
(5,054)
Changes in fair value
6,015
8,938
258
14,953
(496)
Balance, end of period
$ 236,949
$ 229,576
$ 193,037
$ 236,949
$ 193,037
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements (4)
$ 2,168,175
$ 1,982,411
$ 1,600,285
Residential real estate (1)
1,078,358
1,038,724
1,018,780
Multi-family financing
5,855,477
5,537,711
5,332,680
Healthcare financing
1,303,597
1,260,821
1,385,359
Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)(4)
1,837,427
1,560,788
1,603,551
Agricultural production and real estate
91,609
92,527
92,077
Consumer and margin loans
3,960
3,731
1,950
Loans receivable
12,338,603
11,476,713
11,034,682
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
75,803
76,831
83,301
Loans receivable, net
$ 12,262,800
$ 11,399,882
$ 10,951,381
Loans held for sale (4)
4,615,894
4,709,688
3,873,012
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 16,878,694
$ 16,109,570
$ 14,824,393
(1) Includes $0.8 billion, $0.8 billion and $0.8 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026
(2) Includes $1.2 billion, $0.9 billion and $0.9 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of June
(3) Includes only $19.0 million, $19.7 million and $19.5 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026
(4) The warehouse portfolio is exclusively made up of loans to residential and multi-family mortgage bankers that are funding agency-eligible
Loan Credit Risk Profile
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Pass
$ 11,893,874
96.4 %
$ 10,971,183
95.6 %
$ 10,526,493
95.4 %
Special mention
214,786
1.7 %
234,346
2.0 %
204,918
1.9 %
Substandard
229,943
1.9 %
271,184
2.4 %
303,271
2.7 %
Criticized loans
444,729
3.6 %
505,530
4.4 %
508,189
4.6 %
Total loans receivable
$ 12,338,603
100.0 %
$ 11,476,713
100.0 %
$ 11,034,682
100.0 %
Charge-offs (year-to-date)
$ 39,511
$ 22,979
$ 124,116
Recoveries (year-to-date)
$ 5,405
$ 616
$ 127
Nonperforming Loans
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Nonaccrual loans
$ 205,545
$ 239,108
$ 197,812
90 days past due and still accruing
87
8,350
-
Total nonperforming loans
$ 205,632
$ 247,458
$ 197,812
Other real estate owned
72,389
60,226
60,145
Total nonperforming assets
$ 278,021
$ 307,684
$ 257,957
Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable
1.67
%
2.16
%
1.79
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.31
%
1.51
%
1.33
%
Delinquent Loans
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Delinquent loans:
Loans receivable
$ 207,700
$ 242,271
$ 206,561
Loans held for sale
263
264
265
Total delinquent loans
$ 207,963
$ 242,535
$ 206,826
Total loans receivable and loans held for sale
$ 16,954,497
$ 16,186,401
$ 14,907,694
Delinquent loans to total loans
1.23
%
1.50
%
1.39
%
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Deposits
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Core demand deposits
$ 606,682
$ 501,864
$ 604,081
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand deposits:
Core demand deposits
$ 7,820,104
$ 6,949,611
$ 6,207,814
Brokered demand deposits
503,257
301,111
600,000
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
8,323,361
7,250,722
6,807,814
Money market/savings deposits:
Core money market/savings deposits
3,944,677
3,872,344
3,566,523
Brokered money market/savings deposits
2,912
200,867
201,010
Total money market/savings deposits
3,947,589
4,073,211
3,767,533
Certificates of deposit:
Core certificates of deposit
585,061
741,452
905,448
Brokered certificates of deposit
791,621
384,504
956,316
Total certificates of deposit
1,376,682
1,125,956
1,861,764
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,647,632
12,449,889
12,437,111
Total deposits
$ 14,254,314
$ 12,951,753
$ 13,041,192
Total core deposits
$ 12,956,524
$ 12,065,271
$ 11,283,866
Total brokered deposits
1,297,790
886,482
1,757,326
Total deposits
$ 14,254,314
$ 12,951,753
$ 13,041,192
SOURCE Merchants Bancorp