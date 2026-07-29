

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore PLC (GLEN.L, GLNCY.PK, GLCNF.PK, GLN.JO), a miner and commodity trader, on Wednesday reported a rise in copper and silver output for the first-half of fiscal 2026.



Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore, said: 'We are pleased to report a strong production performance for the first six months of the year, where our key assets largely performed in line with expectations and previously communicated guidance.'



For the six-month period, the company reported copper output of 397Kt, higher than 343.9Kt in the same period last year. Zinc production was 365.6Kt, down from 465.2Kt a year ago. Cobalt output was 10.2Kt as against 18.9Kt a year ago. Nickel production declined to 35.8Kt from 36.6Kt in the previous year. Lead output was 83.8 Kt, less than 90.9 Kt in the prior year.



Steelmaking coal production slipped to 13.5Mt from last year's 15.7Mt. The miner produced energy coal of 47.4Mt, compared with 48.3Mt a year ago. Gold output stood at 168Koz, less than 301Koz a year ago. Silver production, however, moved up to 9306Koz from the previous year's 9097Koz.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its copper output guidance of 810Kt to 870Kt, Zinc production outlook of 700Kt to 740Kt, and Nickel output expectation of 70Kt to 80Kt.



For fiscal 2026, Glencore now anticipates steelmaking coal production of 30Kt to 32Kt, compared with the earlier outlook of 30Kt to 34Kt. The company now projects energy coal output of 96Kt to 101Kt, higher than the prior guidance of 95Kt to 100Kt.



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