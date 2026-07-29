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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
München
29.07.26 | 09:45
33,200 Euro
-5,14 % -1,800
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,60033,00010:12
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 09:54 Uhr
120 Leser
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Block Listing Application and Issue of Equity

Oxford Instruments Plc - Block Listing Application and Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Block Listing Application and Issue of Equity

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a new Block Listing of 46,001 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Block Listing Shares"). The Block Listing Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

In addition, an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 26,097 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Award Shares") to satisfy the vesting and exercise of share awards pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

The admission date for the Block Listing Shares and the Award Shares is expected to be 31 July 2026. When issued, the above shares will be fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the company.

Following the admission of the Award Shares the Company will have 55,019,531 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in admission, based on the existing number of ordinary shares in issue of 54,993,434 as of 28 July 2026.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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