Oxford Instruments Plc - Block Listing Application and Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Block Listing Application and Issue of Equity

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a new Block Listing of 46,001 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Block Listing Shares"). The Block Listing Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

In addition, an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 26,097 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Award Shares") to satisfy the vesting and exercise of share awards pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

The admission date for the Block Listing Shares and the Award Shares is expected to be 31 July 2026. When issued, the above shares will be fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the company.

Following the admission of the Award Shares the Company will have 55,019,531 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in admission, based on the existing number of ordinary shares in issue of 54,993,434 as of 28 July 2026.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary