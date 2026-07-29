

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hermes International SA (HESAF.PK, HESAY.PK, 0HV2.L, RMS.PA), a French luxury apparel, accessories, and other products company, on Wednesday reported a fall in net earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period, the company reported net income of EUR 2.238 billion, or EUR 21.32 per share, compared with EUR 2.246 billion, or EUR 21.39 per share, in the same period last year.



Operating income stood at EUR 3.351 billion as against EUR 3.327 billion in the previous year. Recurring operating income was EUR 3.351 billion, higher than EUR 3.327 billion a year ago. Revenue was EUR 8.163 billion, higher than EUR 8.034 billion last year.



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