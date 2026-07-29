Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from two more drill holes from the high-grade Northeast ("NE") Tyro zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. Results are highlighted by Hole GC26-166, which was a reverse circulation ("RC") hole that intersected 62.5 metres ("m") of 3.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 233m, including 38.1m at 4.7 g/t Au. This intercept has an estimated true width ("TW") of 30m. These holes continue to bolster the widths and continuity of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro, which remains open to depth and to the northeast towards the prospective Frisco Graben target.

The Company is reporting assay results for two drill holes (594.3m), GC26-163 and GC26-166, from the recently completed 21,079m drill program. Assays are pending for 4,907m from the Tyro Main Zone and Black Dyke targets. All drill data is currently being compiled, evaluated and analyzed as part of the Company's upcoming maiden resource estimate expected to be released later in 2026.

Highlights:

Hole GC26-166 (Line 1000) intersected 62.5m at 3.12 g/t Au, about 20m in front of GC26-148 (66m at 6.57 g/t Au);

Hole GC26-163 (Line 950) intersected 54.9m at 2.02 g/t Au, including 19.8m at 4.40 g/t Au beginning approximately 197m below surface;

Results from both sections (L950 and L1000) indicate that the NE Tyro vein is well developed between 300 and 350m below the surface;

NE Tyro remains open to depth and to the northeast towards the Frisco Graben.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "Drilling this year at NE Tyro has materially expanded the zone to depth and to the northeast. More importantly, the results indicate that this high-grade zone remains open in multiple directions. We believe the consistency of the mineralization, the high grades, and the apparent widening of the zone at depth bode well for the pending maiden resource and the upcoming drill program. A key focus of West Point Gold's next drill program is to continue expanding NE Tyro at depth and along strike."





Table 1: Drill Results

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Figure 1. Plan view of the Tyro NE vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Note the location of Hole Nos. GC26-163 (L950) and GC26-166 (L1000).

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Figure 2. Longitudinal perspective of the Tyro NE zone contoured GT (g/t Au X estimated true thickness) highlighting the results from Holes GC26-163 and GC26-166.

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Line 950 (GC26-163)

Section L950 (Figure 3) reveals that the NE Tyro vein system is continuously mineralized from the surface downward to an elevation of 635mASL, or at least 230m vertically. The mineralized zone, which is defined by a planar structure dipping at 70o, is dominated by vein breccia (hydrothermal) in the footwall and quartz-calcite-adularia veinlets dominating toward the hanging wall. The footwall vein breccia in Hole GC26-163 hosts about 12m of 4.4 g/t Au (TW; Figure 3). Figure 2 reveals that this strong vein remains open at depth and to the southwest.

Figure 3. Geologic section drawn along Line 950 showing vein and spatial relation between GC26-163, GC21-014, GC25-047 and GC25-081.

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Line 1000 (GC26-166)

Section L1000, shown in Figure 4, contains Holes GC26-166, GC26-168, GC21-013, GC25-087, GC26-134 (core), GC25-059 and GC26-148 (core). This hole was designed to test the vein zone about 50m below GC26-148 but flattened slightly to cut the vein about 20m below. GC26-166 contained (Table 1) intersected 62.5m (TW = 30m) at 3.12 g/t Au including 38.1m of 4.7 g/t Au. Unlike GC26-163, quartz veining extends several meters into the footwall below the likely controlling structure. Alteration of the Precambrian granite across this zone consisted of moderate to strong illite-pyrite alteration replacing chlorite in the propylitic selvage

Figure 4. Geologic section drawn along Line 1000 showing vein and spatial relation between GC26-166, GC26-168, GC21-013, GC26-134, GC25-087, GC25-059 and GC26-148 (core).

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Table 2: Drill hole locations and descriptions

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Gold Chain Project share payment

The Company intends to issue 46,110 common shares of the Company, valued at CDN$1.466 per share, in connection with a US$48,000 (CDN$67,598) share payment due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's landholdings for the Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This share for debt transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, cutting, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes have a diameter of about 10cm (~4"), and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. All samples are packaged for shipment at the facility and trucked to AAL in Reno. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timing of a maiden resource estimate and the belief that Tyro NE will be open to depth following that estimate. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: West Point Gold Corp.