

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATEYY, 6857.T), a Japanese equipment maker for the semiconductor industry, on Wednesday reported a surge in net income, helped by increased sales, driven mainly by robust demand for AI-related semiconductors and high-performance memory semiconductors used in data centers.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of ¥174.780 billion, or ¥239.89 per share, higher than ¥90.180 billion, or ¥122.80 per share in the same period last year.



Operating income stood at ¥189.990 billion as against the prior year's ¥123.952 billion. The company posted net sales of ¥367.473 billion, up from ¥263.776 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), Advantest now expects net earnings of ¥660 billion, or ¥911.64 per basic share. The company now projects net sales of ¥1.714 trillion.



Earlier, for the full year, Advantest had projected net income of ¥465.500 billion, or ¥641.61 per basic share, on net sales of ¥1.420 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company had posted net income of ¥375.353 billion, or ¥515.15 per basic share, on net sales of ¥1.128 trillion.



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