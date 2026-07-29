

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $143.4 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $131.6 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.4 million or $2.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $920.6 million from $865.4 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.4 Mln. vs. $131.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $920.6 Mln vs. $865.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.20 To $ 2.25 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.70 To $ 8.85



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