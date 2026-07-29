

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, IDEX Corp. (IEX) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter, and raised its full-year 2026 outlook, based on strong performance year-to-date and improved visibility in the second half of the fiscal year.



For the third quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales growth of about 5 to 7 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.70 to $8.85 per share on organic net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.55 per share on organic net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, IEX is trading on the NYSE at $240.46, up $15.66 or 6.97 percent.



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