

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Endesa S.A. (ELE.VI), a Spanish electric utility company, on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings, driven by stronger operating performance.



Net profit increased to €1.470 billion or €1.43 per share from €1.041 billion or €0.99 per share a year earlier.



Net ordinary profit grew 42.2% to €1.480 billion from €1.041 billion a year earlier.



Gross operating profit (EBITDA) rose 19.5% to €3.240 billion.



Operating profit (EBIT) increased 31.4% to €2.094 billion from €1.594 billion a year earlier.



Revenue rose 1.1% to €10.995 billion from €10.880 billion a year earlier.



Revenue from Sales and Services grew 0.9% to €10.807 billion from €10.712 billion last year.



Electricity generation increased 8.5% year over year to 32,708 GWh, driven by strong renewable energy performance. Renewable generation rose 11.4% to 10,978 GWh, supported by higher solar photovoltaic production in Spain and newly added renewable capacity.



Meanwhile, distributed energy volumes increased 4.2% to 72,555 GWh, reflecting stronger industrial activity, economic recovery and continued electrification.



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, Endesa shares were up 3.11% at €41.50.



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