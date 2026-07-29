

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, technology company Fortive Corp. (FTV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 to a range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share from the prior forecast range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share, reflecting strong first-half performance and confidence in the trajectory of the business.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, FTV is trading on the NYSE at $65.50, up $1.34 or 2.09 percent.



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