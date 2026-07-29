

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IITSF.PK), Italy's largest banking group, on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings, driven by growth in fee income, insurance income and gains on financial assets, while net interest income remained broadly stable.



Net income increased 6.5% to €5.554 billion from €5.216 billion a year earlier.



Operating income rose 5.3% to €14.533 billion from €13.795 billion in the prior-year period.



Net interest income edged up 0.6% to €7.480 billion from €7.432 billion, while net fee and commission income rose 4.9% to €5.131 billion from €4.891 billion.



Income from the insurance business increased to €973 million from €922 million a year earlier. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value rose to €905 million from €552 million in the first half of 2025.



Asset quality remained strong, with the net non-performing loan ratio at 0.9% at the end of June, while bad loans were reduced to near zero.



During the first half, the bank accrued €5.3 billion for shareholder distributions, including €4.2 billion in dividends, of which about €3.8 billion is expected to be paid as an interim dividend in November 2026. This is in addition to the €2.3 billion share buyback launched in July.



Looking ahead, Intesa Sanpaolo upgraded its full-year 2026 net income target to more than €10 billion, from its previous guidance of around €10 billion.



In Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo shares were trading at €6.48, up 0.03%.



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