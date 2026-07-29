

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to C$2.87 billion from C$851 million, prior year. Profit per share was C$1.53 compared to C$0.45. On an operating basis, total revenues were C$17.4 billion in the second quarter. Upstream revenues were C$12.6 billion, while Downstream revenues were C$8.2 billion.



The company delivered Upstream production of 970.4 MBOE/d, an increase of over 200 MBOE/d from a year ago. For 2026, the company raised total upstream production to a range of 970 MBOE/d to 1,010 MBOE/d, an increase of 25 MBOE/d.



Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & CEO, said: 'We are advancing toward sustained production of one million BOE per day, a milestone that underscores our consistent execution, the ingenuity of our staff and our strong commitment to safety.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cenovus Energy shares are up 4.27 percent to $28.84.



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