Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics plans to have 90% of its engineers trained and certified on Anthropic and OpenAI platforms by the end of October 2026.

At one of North America's largest home improvement retailers, Grid Dynamics has scaled its GAIN (Grid Dynamics AI Native) Platform for AI SDLC by expanding its agentic harness technology to more than 500 additional engineers.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and AI-driven digital transformation services, today announced significant momentum in the adoption of its enterprise agentic AI solutions. Organizations across retail, financial services, manufacturing, CPG, and logistics industries are increasingly deploying Grid Dynamics' agentic AI-native platforms and Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE)-led services to accelerate software delivery, improve operational efficiency, and transform business processes at scale. Grid Dynamics is widely recognized for its enterprise AI expertise and delivery capabilities across Fortune 1000 organizations.

Grid Dynamics has partnership agreements with Anthropic and OpenAI to accelerate the adoption of these platforms within enterprises. By the end of October 2026, Grid Dynamics plans to have 90% of its engineers trained and certified on these platforms. Built to support complex enterprise environments, Grid Dynamics' GAIN platforms use advanced agentic meta-harness technologies, including integrations with Anthropic Claude and OpenAI Codex to orchestrate multi-step workflows, automate knowledge-intensive processes, and enable intelligent collaboration between human experts and AI systems.

Over the past year, enterprise demand for agentic AI has accelerated substantially as organizations move beyond experimentation toward production-scale deployments. Grid Dynamics has seen growing adoption of its solutions among some of the world's largest retailers, financial institutions, manufacturers, CPG companies, and logistics providers seeking measurable business outcomes from AI investments.

Reflecting this growing demand, Grid Dynamics recently expanded deployment of its agentic harness technology to support more than 500 additional engineers at one of North America's largest home improvement retailers. The expansion represents one of several large-scale enterprise rollouts completed by the company as customers increasingly standardize on AI-powered software development and delivery frameworks.

"Enterprise AI is entering a new phase where organizations are no longer evaluating isolated use cases. They are building AI-native operating models," said Rahul Bindlish, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing at Grid Dynamics. "Our GAIN platforms help clients operationalize agentic AI at scale, enabling teams to automate complex workflows, accelerate decision-making, and unlock new levels of productivity across the enterprise."

The company continues to invest in AI-native engineering methodologies, enterprise-grade governance, and scalable delivery frameworks that help organizations transition from pilot programs to enterprise-wide adoption.

"Organizations are looking for trusted partners that can combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise delivery capabilities," added Bindlish. "We believe agentic AI will become a foundational technology layer across every major industry, and we are committed to helping our clients realize AI's full potential."

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000. We combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise-scale delivery to help clients identify where to invest in AI, build systems that work at scale, and capture real business value from AI deployments. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our nearly two decades of technology leadership and pioneering enterprise AI expertise. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit https://www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our capabilities and our company's future growth including with customers and partners. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve expected benefits, any factors limiting our capabilities, the benefits of our services and products, and our company's growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of Grid Dynamics' annual report on Form 10-K filed March 5, 2026, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

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Cary Savas

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investorrelations@griddynamics.com