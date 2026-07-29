

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, energy utility WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) again reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, WEC is trading on the NYSE at $115.02, up $1.41 or 1.24 percent.



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