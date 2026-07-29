BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



Investor Statement - 30th June 2026



Attached is a link to the 30th June 2026 Investor Statement for BH Macro Limited.



BMA - Investor Statement - June 2026 - ADV023613.pdf



Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 74 5001