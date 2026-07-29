BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
Investor Statement - 30th June 2026
Attached is a link to the 30th June 2026 Investor Statement for BH Macro Limited.
BMA - Investor Statement - June 2026 - ADV023613.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001
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