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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:05
4,800 Euro
-0,83 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8204,88016:22
4,8404,86012:50
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement

BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Investor Statement - 30th June 2026

Attached is a link to the 30th June 2026 Investor Statement for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Investor Statement - June 2026 - ADV023613.pdf


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.