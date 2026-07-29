

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, HKT Trust and HKT Limited (HKTTY.PK) announced their financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.



Profit for the period totaled HK$2,386 million, or 28.40 HK cents per share, compared to HK$2,298 million, or 27.32 HK cents per share, in the earlier year.



Profit before income tax was HK$2,797 million, up 3 percent from the previous year's HK$2,712 million.



Total EBITDA rose to HK$6,586 million from HK$6,380 million in the prior year.



Total revenue increased 8 percent, to HK$18,685 million from HK$17,322 million last year.



The company's stock is trading at $15.80 on the OTC Markets.



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