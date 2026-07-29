SES, a leading space solutions company, was selected by LATAM Airlines to provide multi-orbit inflight connectivity service to its growing fleet of Airbus and Embraer aircraft, solidifying SES's position as the top provider of multi-orbit broadband service in the Americas and around the world.

"LATAM's passengers will soon benefit from reliable, multi-orbit satellite connectivity that will provide the same fast and dependable internet access they enjoy at home no matter where or when they fly. SES's partnerships with airlines like LATAM highlight how carriers throughout the Americas are leading the way when it comes to the most advanced connectivity. SES is a trusted partner that powers inflight connectivity," said Mike DeMarco, SES President of Mobility.

More than 60 Airbus (A320NEO and A321XLR) and Embraer aircraft (E195-E2) will be equipped with SES services in the coming years. LATAM will be the largest airline in the region to offer service using SES's new electronically steered array (ESA) antenna, which is less than seven centimeters tall and delivers reliable connectivity to the SES multi-orbit network. Connecting to satellites in different orbits provides consistent and reliable coverage no matter the location.

SES and LATAM have partnered to provide inflight connectivity to LATAM's passengers for nearly a decade, including providing 2Ku service to more than 200 A320 family aircraft. To date, LATAM operates the largest SES connected fleet in the region, with over 250 aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi.

"At LATAM, we are committed to making every journey more connected. By bringing next-generation multi-orbit connectivity to more of our fleet, we will offer our passengers a faster, more reliable onboard internet experience, helping them stay connected wherever they fly while continuing to raise the standard of travel across Latin America," said Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group.

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will" and "continue."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks related to damage or other failures or degradations in performance that could impair the satellites' commercial performance; and risks related to doing business in developing markets. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729603482/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

SES Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

SES.Press@ses.com