

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK, OR.PA, LOR.DE) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026, with sales increasing nearly 6%, reflecting broad-based growth across all divisions and regions.



First-half net profit attributable to owners of the company increased to 3.55 billion euros or 6.63 euros per share from 3.37 billion euros or 6.29 euros per share in the prior year.



Net profit excluding non-recurring items increased 4.7% to 3.96 billion euros or 7.40 euros per share.



For the first six months of 2026, sales increased 5.8% on a reported basis to 23.78 billion euros from 22.47 billion euros a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 6.8%, or 6.5% on an adjusted like-for-like basis.



Operating profit rose 6.8% to 5.06 billion euros from 4.74 billion euros, with the operating margin improving 20 basis points to a record 21.3%. Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 74.8%.



Commenting on the figures, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said: 'L'Oréal delivered a strong first half. At +6.5% adjusted like-for-like growth, L'Oréal maintained its strong momentum and expanded its outperformance of the global beauty market. Growth - broad-based across all categories, divisions, and regions- was fuelled by two main engines: the seamless execution of our innovation strategy and our market-beating growth in e-commerce, the industry's most dynamic channel.'



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