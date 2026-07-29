

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, FDJ United (LFDJF.PK) announced financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting a net loss of 16 million euros compared with earnings of 136 million euros in the previous year.



The company slipped to a loss mainly due to a decline in revenue and higher non-recurring operating expenses during the period.



Adjusted net profit totaled 180 million euros, down 19.0 percent from 222 million euros in 2025.



Profit before tax was 53 million euros compared to 226 million euros last year.



Recurring EBITDA margin for the period was 22.7 percent compared to 23.6 percent in the first half of the previous year.



Revenue for the quarter went down to 1,782 million euros from 1,867 million euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, the Group confirmed a recurring EBITDA margin target of 23-24 percent.



Currently, FDJ's stock is trading at $25.54 on the OTC Markets.



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