

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Terna S.p.A. (TRN.MI) on Wednesday, reported higher revenue and net income for the first half of 2026, supported by growth across its regulated and non-regulated businesses.



Revenue increased 11.6 percent year over year to EUR 2.11 billion in the first half of 2026 from EUR 1.89 billion in the prior-year period.



Net income rose 1.1 percent to EUR 594 million from EUR 588 million, while group net income attributable to shareholders increased 0.6 percent to EUR 591 million from EUR 588 million.



TRN.MI closed Wednesday's trading at EUR 10.11 down EUR 0.12 or 1.12 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.



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