

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.002 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $2.666 billion, or $2.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.356 billion or $2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $9.947 billion from $10.365 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.002 Bln. vs. $2.666 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $9.947 Bln vs. $10.365 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.05 To $ 2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 9.7 B To $ 10.5 B



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