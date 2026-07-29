REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $35.766 billion, or $4.81 per share. This compares with $27.233 billion, or $3.65 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.286 billion or $4.74 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $90.007 billion from $76.441 billion last year.
Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $35.766 Bln. vs. $27.233 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.81 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $90.007 Bln vs. $76.441 Bln last year.
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